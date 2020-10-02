Hogwarts Legacy Developer Working With LGBTQ Groups To Ensure Diversity

Warner Bros Interactive Games

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has confirmed it is working alongside LGBTQ groups as it develops its future title Hogwarts Legacy.

The collaboration was revealed during a Q&A Warner Bros. held for its employees, with company president David Haddad tackling concerns people had following months of online transphobia peddled by the franchise’s author JK Rowling.

In a somewhat neutral statement, Haddad addressed concerns over Rowling’s views but ultimately acknowledged it was her right to think that, and defended her right to free speech. He said, ‘I might not agree with her, and I might not agree with her stance on a range of topics, but I can agree that she has the right to her opinions.’

The Q&A session later brought up diversity and inclusion, to which he confirmed that Warner Bros. Games was working alongside LGBTQ organisations and how he had ‘spent an hour and a half talking to the director of trans media representation at GLAAD’.

Haddad’s statement suggests that the company is consciously making strides to develop a game that is a diverse and inclusive adventure for everyone to enjoy.

Rowling has faced a backlash in recent months after promoting anti-trans viewpoints, from liking tweets written by trans-exclusionary feminists to mocking a headline about ‘people who menstruate’.

In August, she handed back a human rights award from the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation after it denounced her ‘deeply troubling transphobic tweets and statements’. She attracted further controversy after her latest novel, Troubled Blood, focused on a male serial killer disguised as a woman.

Hogwarts Legacy sees the player enter Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s. No specific protagonist or storyline has been revealed as of yet, but Wizarding World said we can ‘expect Hogwarts Legacy to be filled with all kinds of immersive magic, while your student-character will learn spells, brew potions, tame fantastic beasts, select companions to help them fight off deadly enemies’.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release in 2021. It’ll be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as the next-generation PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.