Hogwarts Legacy Will Only Feature Single-Player Raid

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic.

Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic.