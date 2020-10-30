Hogwarts Legacy Will Only Feature Single-Player Raid
Billynomatesius! For those of you who love a gaming session with your friends, you’ll be sad to know that Hogwarts Legacy will only have a single-player raid.
The new game is set to drop some time next year and will allow players to explore several famous Harry Potter locations such as Hogwarts and the Forbidden Forest.
Gamers will also get the chance to learn spells and attend classes just like Harry, Ron and Hermione did themselves.
The description for the upcoming game reads:
Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic.
Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic.
It continues, ‘Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.’
Notice how there’s no mention of it being single or multiplayer there? Well, over on the FAQs section of the Hogwarts Legacy website there’s the question ‘Is Hogwarts Legacy an original story?’
The response reads, ‘Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world. The story has players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.’
Ah. There it is.
Leading on from the the ‘original story’ question, the site explains that while Hogwarts Legacy will boast many well-known Harry Potter features, the games are not ‘direct adaptations of the books and films’ but aims to be ‘true to J.K. Rowling’s original work’.
An official release date for the game is yet to be given, but it’s promised that Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, the Xbox One family of devices, and PC come its release.
