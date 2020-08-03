Ice-T Wants A New Def Jam Game For Next-Gen Consoles EA Games

Ice-T has called for a Def Jam comeback on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

One of my most vivid gaming memories comes from playing Def Jam Vendetta on the Nintendo Gamecube back in 2003, encountering the likes of DMX, Method Man, Redman and Ludicris, and of course, tussling the absolute unit that is D-Mob.

With the next generation of gaming upon us, remasters and remakes await on the horizon. With the likes of Demon’s Souls, Fable and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 being revived, the rapper and Law & Order: SVU star wants to see the fighting series return to consoles.

There’s been three games in EA’s fighting franchise: Def Jam Vendetta, Def Jam: Fight For NY and Def Jam: Icon, the latter of which was the poorest received, after switching developers from AKI Corporation to EA Chicago.

Taking to Twitter, Ice-T shared a screenshot of Fight for NY, in which he was a playable character. He wrote: ‘Gamer Stuff: I think they really need to reboot this game for the new consoles..’

It’s safe to say his fans agree, with the tweet racking up more than 14,000 likes and 4,000 retweets. One user wrote: ‘OH MY GOD this game is like two year of my life as a teenager. Huge Brazilian fan here, would literally buy a console just to play a remastered version. And I’m broke af.’

There’s been little word regarding the Def Jam series since Rapstar in 2010, a singing game for PlayStation, Xbox 360 and the Wii. However, with EA digging out the Skate series for a fourth entry, a Def Jam remake could nestle into the studio’s output rather nicely.