Into The Spider-Verse Suit Revealed For Spider-Man Miles Morales Game
Fans have finally had their first look at Miles Morales’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse suit, which will be a pre-order bonus for the eagerly anticipated game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
The suit is shown off to great effect in a striking 11-minute gameplay video, which sees the iconic black-and-red suit looking very much like it does in the animated movie.
You can check out the suit for yourself in the following clip:
Speaking in the vid, award-winning production designer Justin K. Thompson, who worked on the beloved 2018 film, said:
The way Insomniac faithfully brought the iconic suit design for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse into the game is visually stunning and and remarkable.
We were able to advise on some of the unique design elements which made the film so distinct, like how we often animated the characters on 2s, and we made recommendations for how best to integrate the pop-up words and the little verse cards onscreen into the action sequences.
This pre-order bonus suit will be made available for all players, however those who pre-order will be able to get their hands – or indeed thumbs – on it come launch day (November 12).
Pre-order customers will also get hold of the TRACK Suit, designed by Marvel’s Javier Garrón, as well as the Gravity Well Gadget and extra skill points.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on November 12 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, game, Spider-Man