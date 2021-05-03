unilad
Japan Opens Its First E-Sports Gym

by : Cameron Frew on : 03 May 2021 13:35
Japan Opens Its First E-Sports Gym

Struggling to get a dub? Feeling inadequate against other players? Well, soon you’ll be able to pump your guns at Japan’s first ever e-sports gym.

Competitive gaming pretty much surpasses its peak every month. Of course, it’s been around since the dawn of consoles back in the 1970s – but online gaming is a different kettle of fish, bringing together hundreds of thousands of players across the globe for all-star streaming tournaments.

These days, whether it’s Warzone, Mortal Kombat, FIFA or any other title, you need to have the skills to pay the bills against the pros. Behold, E-Sports Gym.

As per Japan Today, it’s located in the Akabane neighborhood of Kita Ward, in the northern part of Tokyo. The owners hope to create a world where ‘anyone and everyone can enjoy serious e-sporting whenever they want.’

In the gym, you’ll find a lounge and e-sports space with 12 gaming PCs, equipped with gaming chairs and headsets. While experienced players are encouraged to come along and finesse their talent, newcomers unfamiliar with PC gaming are also welcome.

In terms of cost, a three-hour slot on one of the PCs will cost around $13. However, you can also sign up for a monthly membership starting at $50, which allows daily access to the gym and coaching sessions for $25 an hour.

The coaches come from championship-winning teams such as Crest Gaming, Glory Be E-Sports and Delta, and will offer tutelage for some of the country’s most popular games, like Valorant, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege and Identity V. The gym will open on May 19.

Global e-sports revenues are expected to pass $1 billion this year alone, with money made from livestreaming audiences likely to top $728 million.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Gaming, Japan

