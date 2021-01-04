Japanese Technician Creates Working Portable PS4 DxTerraria/Twitter

A Japanese technician has created a portable PlayStation 4, and has plans to do the same with the newly-released PlayStation 5 in the coming years.

Sharing their creation on Twitter, user DX Terraria said the portable console was ‘finally complete’ after 10 months of work.

Images of the console show that it has been reassembled into a silver briefcase, with the flip-up lid doubling up as a screen to play on.

A video of the impressive creation shows the working console, which weighs in at 6.4kg and is roughly the size of a PlayStation 5, turning on and starting up.

Every PlayStation fan’s dream, the console has received more than 160,000 likes so far.

As for practicality, the acrylic cover on top of the console seen in the video is fixed with a magnet. This means it can easily be removed to change the game disc inside.

Answering questions about the console from eager followers, the user said it had cost them approximately 50,000 yen (£355) to build.

Although they said they would never actually sell the creation, if they were to put a price on the console it would set a buyer back roughly 150,000 yen (£1,066).

Fans who could only dream of being able to play on the go were keen to know how long the portable console’s battery would last.

The console, which can be charged using an adaptor that can be plugged into the mains or a laptop, has a play time of roughly one hour.

Earlier today, the technician also shared a sneak peek of a what a future portable PlayStation 5 console could look like, writing: ‘I want to make it happen in a few years.’