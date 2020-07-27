Joe Rogan Says Video Games A ‘Waste Of Time’ And ‘Real Problem’ In Society
Pretty much since the day someone first picked up a controller, people have fretted over the sins and virtues of video games; both for their content and for their addictive qualities.
Now, with immersive games continuing to reach new heights of technical sophistication and narrative quality, Joe Rogan had waded in on the conversation, with some pretty strong words on the subject.
Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with fitness expert, author and businessman Joe De Sena, 52-year-old Rogan described games as being a ‘waste of time’ and a ‘real problem’ in society.
You can watch the full podcast for yourself below:
Addressing De Sena and the audience, Rogan emphasised the need for kids to challenge themselves through physical sports, setting themselves goals to achieve in the offline world.
According to Rogan:
Video games are a real problem, They’re a real problem. You know why? Because they’re f*cking fun.
You do them, and they’re real exciting, but you don’t get anywhere. You [could be] doing something exciting and fun, or you could just be playing f*cking video games.
Three years later you could just be that same kid, playing video games, waiting for the next whatever the f*ck game is…You’re gonna waste your time.
He continued:
Like martial arts, you can get obsessed with Jiu-Jitsu and three years later you are an elite Jiu-Jitsu athlete and you’re entering into competitions and you’re a purple belt and you’re thinking maybe I’m able to open my own school someday.
It’s absolutely true that a person can spend too much time hunched over their console, and making time for exercise and other IRL pursuits is certainly important.
However, for many people, video games are important in a number of ways, allowing them to socialise and connect with others during difficult situations, such as the lockdown many of us have experienced.
Furthermore, to master certain games does indeed require high levels of skill, dedication and logical reasoning, as the rise of e-sports demonstrates.
Although Rogan did acknowledge this booming industry, he warned of the potential pitfalls encountered by those who take gaming to a professional level:
There are kids that make a lot of f*cking money playing video games. But you have to be adaptable, you have to able to play multiple video games.
Because the one game you get really good at, what are the odds it’ll be around in five years time?
Although I can absolutely see what Rogan is saying to an extent, I have to respectfully disagree with him on this one.
I’m the sort of person who has always loved books and stories in any form, which have helped me in a number of perhaps less obvious ways while providing a much needed outlet for escapism in times of difficulty.
Similarly, those who love video games – many of whom have an array of hobbies and interests – may find themselves having to defend this particular passion to others.
However, the sense of community, fun and room for exploration during constrained times is absolutely something to be celebrated.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Gaming, Joe De Sena, joe rogan, Joe Rogan Experience, Now, video games
CreditsPowerfulJRE/YouTube
PowerfulJRE/YouTube