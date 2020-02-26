Kazuhisa Hashimoto, The Creator Of The Konami Code, Dies Aged 79

Kazuhisa Hashimoto, The Creator Of The Konami Code, Dies Aged Konami

The man who created the world’s most famous cheat code has died.

Kazuhisa Hashimoto, most known for creating the Konami Code, passed away at the age of 79, according to a Twitter announcement by his friend Yuji Takenouchi.

The announcement, roughly translated into English, reads: ‘Programmer Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the Konami command ‘Top, Bottom, Left, Right, Left and Right BA’, died last night. We pray for the souls.’

The Konami Code – which some gamers will know simply as up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A – has been used by gamers to unlock Easter eggs since it was developed in 1986.

It first came into fruition during the development of Konami’s flagship scrolling shooter Gradius, after Takenouchi realised it was too difficult to play.

However, he actually forgot to remove the infamous code, and soon gamers realised that if you paused the game and entered the code, every power up became theirs.

Hashimoto considered removing the cheat, but developers worried it would break the game – so the cheat code remained in place.

Speaking about the creation of the code in 2003, Hashimoto said, as per Nintendolife:

I had one guy under me, and he played through the coin-op version. That one’s really tough. I hadn’t played that much and obviously couldn’t beat it myself, so I put in the Konami Code [laughs].

Rest in peace, Kazuhisa.