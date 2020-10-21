Keanu Reeves Narrates New Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer CD Projekt Red

‘Why do you come here?’ To see Keanu Reeves narrate the new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, that’s why.

Back in 2019, the gaming world lost its mind when The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red dropped its first reveal of Cyberpunk 2077, featuring an incredible cameo from The Matrix star. ‘Wake the f*ck up, samurai. We have a city to burn.’

Not only did this moment spark the ‘You’re breathtaking!’ meme, but it ramped up intense excitement for the upcoming RPG. Now, Reeves has returned in another trailer for the game.

Check out Reeves’ trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 below:

The new trailer, titled ‘What’re You Looking For’, doesn’t feature Reeves’ in-game bionic-armed character, instead putting him in the role of narrator over cinematic clips of Night City, ‘a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification’.

Reeves asks, ‘Why do you come here? For fun? For power? Looking for shock to the system?’ After a brief pause, he looks right into your soul and says, ‘Yeah.’

Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves CD Projekt Red

He continues, ‘Before they put a bullet in you, you’ll make this whole city burn.’ Sold.

He’s starred in a number of recent trailers for the title, all of which feature Billie Eilish’s bad guy. In another, titled ‘Seize the Day’, he says, ‘In 2077, what makes someone a criminal? Getting caught. In Night City, you can become anyone, anything, and your body can pay the price. So seize the day, then set it on fire.’

When you meet Reeves in the game, he’ll be playing ‘legendary Rockerboy’ Johnny Sutherland, whose presence as a friend or foe depends entirely on how you play.

Calling him a ‘rebel’, the John Wick star told Entertainment Weekly, ‘He has this kind of corporate para-military background and got injured, and he has this kind of bionic arm now. He started a band called Samurai that he’s the lead singer of, and, you know, he’s kind of a rebel leader against the corporate-ocracy.’

Reeves’ likeness has been adapted for games before, whether it be in The Matrix: Path of Neo movie tie-in or his fan-favourite hitman in Fortnite. However, Cyberpunk 2077 marks his most in-depth involvement.

As for whether games are still fighting for recognition next to Hollywood, he told BBC News, ‘I don’t think they need legitimising. If anything I’d say it’s gone the other way. It’s more the influence gaming’s had.’

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC on November 19, with a free upgrade available for next-gen editions.