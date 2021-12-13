Keanu Reeves Reacts To People Attempting To Have Sex With Him In Cyberpunk 2077
Keanu Reeves has opened up about gamers trying to have sex with his character in Cyberpunk 2077.
Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red shut down a mod that allowed players to simulate sex – sort of – with Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand.
The mod reportedly allowed players to swap main characters with ‘joytoy’ sex workers, meaning gamers could get up close and personal with characters they wouldn’t usually be able to.
The character remains fully dressed, and the mod is reported to be a bit glitchy, accoring to Eurogamer, but fans were apparently still more than happy to get intimate with Silverhand.
During an interview with The Verge, about the interesting gameplay, Reeves said: ‘Yes! Oh my god: It’s always nice when it’s nice.’
Reeves went on to imagine a world where having sex with a digital avatar becomes big business, pondering:
Think of how much money is in porn, right. So you could not even have to be there and people could have digital sex with your digital avatar… what’s it called right now, For Members only?
You could do a whole thing. Oh my god then you get the suit that’s probably made in Sweden or some German thing, oh my god then you’ve got the VR thing. Then they’ve got the data on you with your arousal metrics…
Check it out below:
Reeves continued:
So then you’re in the suit with arousal metrics through your Members Only Metaverse so then you’re like take everything off and how do you feel about that relationship. Then you hold that real thing and you’re like oh man I’m so glad we have reality.
His Matrix co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, who appeared in the same interview, was less enthusiastic, remarking, ‘no thank you!’
