Kerbal Space Program 2 Announced With A Ton Of New Features

Space flight simulator fans rejoice, Kerbal Space Program 2 has just been announced and it looks like it’ll be improving on its 2015 predecessor in pretty much every way imaginable.

Announced during Gamescom’s opening night show, Kerbal Space Program 2 will be developed by Star Theory Games, who are taking over from the original game’s developer, Squad. Much like the original, you’ll still have to construct a ship and then attempt to take flight in it, but a bevy of new features make this a game you’ll want to keep your eye on.

Check out the (adorable) trailer for yourself below.

According to a press release from publisher Private Division, the sequel includes new tech that lets you build interstellar vehicles for journeying beyond Kerbal’s solar system, and a colony builder that lets you establish complex bases among the stars – all “rooted in real-world science.”

We’ll also be getting the ability to build “without the constraints of planetary gravitation for the first time”, which should make for some truly mind-bending galactic constructs. Multiplayer was confirmed too, though Star Theory Games is staying hush on exactly what that will entail for right now.

In addition to all the shiny new bells and whistles, we can also look forward to a string of improvements on existing features, including deeper modding support, an improved tutorial system that aims to explain some of the game’s mechanics better, and a new terrain system that ensures any new planets you come across are more interesting overall.

Here’s what Star Theory Games had to say:

Kerbal Space Program 2 has been fully redesigned from the ground up to meet the demands of modern and next-generation space exploration, all while maintaining the monumental foundations of the first game. Build a space program, construct powerful spacecraft, design resource-gathering colonies, and much more to uncover the secrets of the galaxy. A plethora of exciting new features will captivate veteran and returning players, as well as usher in a whole new wave of Kerbonauts to the ingenious and comedic world that has entertained millions of players.

Given how well the original game was recieved, all the new features announced for this sequel should pretty much guarantee that Kerbal Space Program 2 is a hit when it comes to Steam in spring 2020. It’ll arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sometime after that.

