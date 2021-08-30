Kids In China Banned From Playing Video Games For More Than Three Hours A Week

PA Images

China has banned children under the age of 18 from playing online video games for more than three hours a week.

I can’t imagine my childhood without video games. Whether it was replaying the first level of MediEvil on the PS1, swinging through New York in Spider-Man 2 on the PS2, 1v1s and quick-scoping in MW2 on the Xbox 360 or embarking on next-gen experiences, it’s been a constant in my life and many, many others.

Yes, we’ve probably all spent one too many hours on our consoles or PCs. During lockdown, online games were a major source of fun with friends from afar. However, China has taken stark action in response to concerns over gaming addiction among youths.

Players in China under the age of 18 will now only be permitted to play online games for an hour on Fridays, weekends and holidays. It’s not just any hour, either; the rules published by the National Press and Publication Administration outline they’ll only be allowed to play between 8pm and 9pm local time, Reuters reports.

While this sounds hard to enforce, online gaming companies operating in the country will be barred from providing any services to minors outside those hours and must have ‘real name verification systems’ in place.

Increased, more intensive inspections will also be conducted to ensure firms are following the restrictions with time-limits and anti-addiction systems.

The rules come after earlier restrictions on gaming time, with minors previously allowed three hours on a holiday and 1.5 hours on other days of the week.