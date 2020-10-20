Leaked PlayStation 5 Controller Pics Suggest Black Console Does Exist Giuseppe Spinelli/LetsGoDigital

New proof has emerged that a black PlayStation 5 console may already exist, ahead of its November launch.

2020 may be awful for a long list of reasons, but that’s not the case when it comes to the video games industry, thanks to the release of its Next Gen consoles.

With Sony gearing up their fifth PlayStation and Microsoft prepping their Xbox Series X consoles for release next month, the two couldn’t be more different in size and aesthetic.

But what some Sony fans have expressed concern over is the colour; the machine is now a bright white instead of the slick black audiences are used to, in a move that will see it stick out like a sore thumb among people’s mostly dark technology and hardware around the home.

However, even though PS5 casings will be removable and customisable, there’s new evidence to suggest a black console is in fact on the way, much to the relief of the fan base.

Twitter user @wellgamer789 has shared photos of a black PS5 pad – that’s the new DualSense controller – along with FCC documents and a product code to imply its legitimacy. Some commented that it may just be a prototype for now, especially with the launch of the console a matter of weeks away and there being no official word of a black pad being introduced to the pre-launch market.

In August, another user shared images of what appeared to be a different version of the intended white controller, leaving fans to speculate over its legitimacy.

Whether this latest leak is something Sony intend to unveil as a readily available or limited release console bundle remains to be seen. If they do that, it’ll certainly annoy fans who have already pre-ordered the white version.

The fact they’ve been exclusively promoting the white console and controller implies that is the default and the black one, as well as possible other colours, will be in shops as part of customisable options.

Sony

The PS5 will be released on 12 November in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, before being available to the rest of the world on 19 November, costing £449.99 for the disc-compatible console and £359.99 for its Digital Edition.

