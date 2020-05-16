Leaked Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 And 2 Remastered Gameplay Gives First Look At Returning Skaters Activision

It’s been a great week for gamers, starting with the news that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 were finally being remastered.

Since that exciting announcement on Tuesday, May 12, we’ve been graced with the news that the Mafia games are being re-released as a complete trilogy, Grand Theft Auto V is being offered to us completely free of charge, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is bringing back the iconic ‘instant kill’ hidden blade.

I told you, it’s been a great week. Back to Tony Hawk though, because leaked gameplay has given us the first look at our returning skaters.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 Activision

Activision confirmed the full original roster of pro skaters would be returning for the game in a blog post earlier this week, although the new leaks suggest they won’t be as we remembered.

The video game publisher already told us Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Bob Burnquist, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg, and Chad Muska would all be returning.

‘And of course, Tony Hawk,’ the statement continued. Duh. But while he will be the ‘same Tony’, Activision stressed he would come with ‘new tricks’, with each of the skaters having ‘learned a few new tricks over the past two decades’. These include the ‘Revert’, ‘Lip Tricks’, and the ‘Wall Plant’, ‘allowing you to pull off incredible combos like never before’.

tony hawk's pro skater Activision

In order to include these new skills, however, the skaters will have to have matured slightly – something the remastered versions of the games will accurately depict.

To do this, the remaster will feature aged skaters, with an Activision rep confirming to Kotaku that the skaters ‘won’t be the young, polygonal bucks they were in 1999’.

Instead, the upcoming remaster will feature the original pro skaters as they look now, which makes sense considering the original games were first released more than 20 years ago.

Check out the leaked gameplay below:

And here’s Tony Hawk in all his glory:

We were first given the news the first two mainline games of the iconic skating franchise was set to be released on PS4 and Xbox One earlier this week, with Vicarious Visions – the studio behind the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – helping in the remastering process.

Not only will Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 bring back original levels, pro skaters, tricks, modes and songs from the iconic soundtrack, but the remastered version is expected to ‘amp up the experience with new ways to play’, including online Multiplayer.

Basically, September can’t come quick enough.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 4.