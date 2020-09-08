Left 4 Dead 2 Finally Getting New Content After More Than A Decade Valve

Dig out that dusty copy of Left 4 Dead 2, because more than a decade after its release, a new update is coming.

2009 was a far, far simpler time. You’d come home from school, do your homework, eat your dinner, then plant your butt on your chair or bed with only the glow of the screen, the swirl of your Xbox 360 light and the sound of your headset for company.

Whether it was FIFA, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Halo or another game, these were probably the best gaming years of your life. Now, it’s time to revisit that feeling with a brand-new update from Left 4 Dead 2.

Check out the teaser trailer for Left 4 Dead 2’s The Last Stand below:

Back in 2009, Valve and Turtle Rock Studios released a follow-up to their hugely popular zombie shooter. However, the sequel would go on to become an even firmer fan-favourite, uniting friends in fear, thrills and hysterical laughter. I still remember the panic upon hearing the Witch.

The first update since 2012’s Cold Stream, The Last Stand is a community creation that Valve has approved as an official release. There’s no word on when we’ll get out hands on it yet, but they’ve dropped a tease of what’s to come.

The synopsis reads:, ‘It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes… CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued the fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience.’

You can still pick up Left 4 Dead 2 on Xbox 360 and PC via Steam. Until the update, let’s go back to the mall.