Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target

Atmosfear/Kickstarter

Your favourite video board game nightmare is returning from the dead: Atmosfear is back.

The gaming series launched back in 1991, developed by Phillip Tanner and Brett Clements. It launched in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and North America under the name Nightmare, but released throughout Europe as Atmosfear due to copyright issues. Two years after its launch, it sold two million units.

It’s seen a number of expansions over the years, from The Soul Rangers to Khufu the Mummy. Now, a fundraiser to release a 30th anniversary edition of the board game has smashed its Kickstarter target.

The game follows ‘three to six very brave (AKA foolish) players take on a video ghoul host – The Gatekeeper – in a game of skill, chance, shocks and laughs. During the game, as you make your way around the board collecting keys, THE GATEKEEPER makes random appearances to bully, insult, reward or punish you; why? Because he can, this is his game, and these are his rules’.

‘Reach into the bag of mystery to randomly choose which of the six harbingers of doom you will become and grab your special number before you launch the Master of Cemeteries: THE GATEKEEPER,’ the fundraiser explains.

‘To beat THE GATEKEEPER, you must collect 6 keys while you are taunted by The Gatekeeper, battle with your supposed friends, and take a chance with the Fate, Time and Chance cards, as you hopefully make your way to the centre of the board where you need to avoid facing your worst nightmare; the thing you fear most!’

The Kickstarter had an initial goal of £48,529, but it’s since amassed £107,423. The new release will ‘expand on the original with deluxe game play extras and new custom pieces’, as well as ‘new playing pieces, extra cards, and incorporating the crazy Baron Samedi expansion’ and an ‘new and original backstory of The Gatekeeper’ penned as a graphic novel.

The 30th anniversary edition of Atmosfear is due to release in 2022.

