LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gameplay Trailer Drops

The official trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here, giving fans an idea of what they can expect in the new game.

The TT Games/WB Games-produced title was first announced at E3 in June 2019, though with everything we’ve been through in the past few months, that seems like an eternity ago.

The announcement came with the release of a teaser trailer and initial artwork, but a world premiere of gameplay has finally revealed more about what’s in store for the LEGO characters.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is described by LEGO as a video game ‘unlike any other’. In the game, players can work their way through all nine Star Wars saga films while experiencing ‘fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before’.

The saga can be explored in any order, meaning you could travel back in time through the series if you really wanted to. Fans of the franchise will be able to live out their Star Wars dreams by taking on the persona of your favourite character, with hundreds of fan-favourites to choose from.

You can stick with the good guys, playing as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn or BB-8, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine or Kylo Ren as you take control of vehicles and master combat ready to face action across the galaxy.

The movie is the company’s first video game since 2016’s LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and after four long years I’m sure gamers are more than ready to immerse themselves in some new Star Wars action.