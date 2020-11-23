Lord Of The Rings Game Reportedly In Development For 2022 Release

New Line Cinema

The first draft of the Lord of the Rings game’s narrative will be completed by January 11, 2021, according to legal documents.

The documents also confirmed plans for a beta release of the game in September 2022.

A post on a gaming forum, Resetera, by user ‘sNtd’, shared a link to game licensing agreement documents surrounding the upcoming project.

Rumours of the new game, which is being co-developed by Amazon, first surfaced in 2019 and were confirmed in July this year.

The post on Resetra said:

As part of the acquisition of Leyou by Tencent (pending shareholder approval) a bunch of legal documents were released for inspection including Leyou’s original Game License Agreement for the Lord of the Rings game with Middle-earth Enterprises (and an amendment) and the co-development and co-operation agreement with Amazon. There’s some interesting stuff in there, like their production schedule (exhibit B of the amendment). It seems like the MMO won’t be launching any time soon (open beta scheduled for September 2022) and will be PC only at first.

Readers can see the legal documents for themselves here.

The online role-playing game will immerse players in the universe of The Lord of the Rings, and can be played on both consoles and PC.

Amazon is developing the game in partnership with Middle-Earth Enterprises and Leyou Technologies.

In 2018, Athlon announced that the game would be set ‘at a time long before the events of The Lord of the Rings, exploring lands, people and creatures never seen before by fans of the Tolkien universe’.