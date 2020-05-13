Mafia: Trilogy Announced For PlayStation 4, Xbox One And PC

Family, power, respect: the Mafia games are being rereleased on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC as a complete trilogy.

Beginning back in 2002, 2K’s Mafia franchise is one of modern gaming’s more underrated series, spawned alongside the surge of open-world gangster games from Grand Theft Auto’s several titles to The Godfather.

The most recent game, Mafia III, was released on PS4 and Xbox One back in 2016. However, before we shift to the next generation of gaming, it looks like we’re getting some classic remasters.

Mafia 2 2K Games

After nearly two years of silence, the game’s official Twitter account tweeted ‘Family’ on May 10, prompting fans to speculate a new entry was on the way. Alas, the first teaser trailer announced Mafia: Trilogy, seemingly a collection of the three games for current consoles.

Alongside the video, the account wrote: ‘Live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America.’

Mafia 3 2K Games

The full extent of the remasters isn’t currently known, with a reveal set for May 19 (5pm BST). One would imagine it’ll be a similar package to the Batman: Arkham Collection, as opposed to the Far Cry 3 – Classic Edition port alongside the fifth game.

The first game, released on PlayStation 2, Xbox and Windows, followed the rise and fall of Tommy Angelo in the fictional city of Lost Heaven during the 1930s. Originally envisioned in a similar vein to Driver, it eventually took on the form of a slightly more serious twist on Grand Theft Auto, receiving critical acclaim.

Mafia PS2 2K Games

The second game hit PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows in 2010, following a different protagonist by the name of Vito Scaletta in the fictional city of Empire Bay between the 1940s and 1950s.

It also received positive reviews, with Game Informer’s Matt Bertz writing that ‘in an era when video games are moving away from relying on cinematics for storytelling, Mafia II draws on the rich mobster film history to weave a gripping drama about family, friendship, loyalty, betrayal, and pragmatism’.

Mafia 2 2K Games 2K Games

Mafia III, which follows Vietnam War veteran Lincoln Clay in 1968 New Bordeaux, was met with a more mixed reception. VG247′s Alex Donaldson said it was ‘one of my [favourite] video game stories of the year, some gorgeous presentation, an amazing soundtrack and an interesting world. Sadly it also has by-the-numbers mission design and dubious performance’.

However, there’s still a lot of love out there for the series, with the trilogy’s first teaser racking up more than 120,000 views in more than an hour.

Mafia: Trilogy’s full announcement will drop online on May 19.