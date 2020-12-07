Man Calls Police After PlayStation 5 Order Turns Out To Be A Brick PA/Wikimedia Commons

A Utah man phoned the police after his PlayStation 5 order arrived… which turned out to be a brick.

There’s definitely some fishy business going down with deliveries of PS5s. Just recently, an Amazon delivery driver was fired after stealing a 16-year-old boy’s console, on his birthday no less.

Other people have been receiving bizarre, miscellaneous items instead of a next-gen kit, such as cat food. Over in the US, officers received a call from a very unhappy gamer.

PS5 PlayStation.Blog

According to Eurogamer, a man from the city of Orem had ordered a PS5 from eBay for an eye-watering $878. That’s almost double the list price ($499 for disc version, $399 for the digital).

However, as I’m sure we’re all aware of, the demand for Sony’s must-have console is extremely high, to the point scalpers are punting it for hundreds, if not thousands above retail price.

So, this gentleman had purchased a console. When his order arrived, he was greeted with the brand-new PS5 box. Now, the console is pretty heavy, so it’s unsurprising that he didn’t realise the full extent of the ruse until he opened it – at which point, he found a concrete brick.

Brick Wikimedia

Understandably, he was pretty riled up. So much so, he phoned the police looking for justice. However, the only thing the officers could do is recommend he seek a refund through eBay’s buyer/seller protections, and told him not to purchase items from users with zero feedback scores.

There’s more than a few people out there looking to profit from the demand. As noted, there’s the scalpers adding anywhere between £100 and £5,000 onto the price. Then, there’s the scammers purposely trying to fool people into forking over a lot of cash.

A recent trend, which saw sellers putting up listings for photos of PS5s rather than the consoles themselves, forced eBay to issue a warning to those trying to con buyers.

PS5 PHOTO EBAY 2 eBay

The website wrote: ‘We condemn these opportunistic sellers who are attempting to mislead other users. We are in the process of removing all listings for photos of PS5s from our marketplace and will be taking appropriate action against the sellers.’

It added: ‘For any purchase, but especially highly priced or in-demand items, buyers should exercise caution and thoroughly read the listing description. Buyers who receive an item which is not as described are entitled to a refund via our eBay Money Back Guarantee, provided they completed the transaction on the eBay platform.’

