Mario Creator Shigeru Miyamoto Gives Guided Tour Of Super Nintendo World

by : Saman Javed on : 19 Dec 2020 18:07
The creator of Super Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, has given fans a guided tour of the new Super Nintendo World theme park.

Making his appearance from a green work pipe, ‘Mario’s dad’ begins his tour by giving fans a glimpse of Peach’s castle.

Miyamoto also revealed that Nintendo has been working on some high-tech additions to the theme park. This includes the park’s ‘Power Up’ wristband, which visitors can use to activate hidden secrets.

Check out the tour here:

These bands come in six different varieties pertaining to different characters, such as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, or Yoshi, and can be linked to visitor’s smartphones when they are inside the park.

The tour also gave fans at one of the most highly-anticipated attractions, Bowser’s Castle, which turns out, is a glow in the dark maze.

The tour includes a first look of the theme park’s restaurant, which features Toad chefs, and wraps up with the theme park’s star attraction: the AR Mario Kart roller coaster.

The park, which is situated in Universal Studios in Japan is set to open its doors on January 4.

Mario’s dad also noted that the ongoing pandemic may make it difficult for fans to visit the park any time soon. He confirmed that there are plans to open Super Nintendo Worlds in other countries.

In the US, he said the parks will be opened in California and Florida. There are also plans to open a park in Singapore.

