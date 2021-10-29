Mark Zuckerberg Just Made Grand Theft Auto A Whole Lot More Real

Rockstar Games/Alamy

Grand Theft Auto is about to get a whole lot more intense after Mark Zuckerberg announced a new VR version of the game is coming.

On Thursday, October 28, the Meta CEO announced the VR version of the PlayStation 2 classic, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, while attending the Oculus Connect livestream presentation.

The news follows a trailer released by Rockstar on October 8 for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

San Andreas is one of the three parts being remastered for the upcoming Rockstar release, and is the segment currently in development for Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 headset.

San Andreas has previously been moved over to various other platforms, from smartphones to other more modern game consoles, after it first launched on PlayStation 2 back in 2004, Business Insider reports.

Zuckerberg said:

The Rockstar Games classic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is in development for [Oculus] Quest 2. This new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made will offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality.

Zuckerberg didn’t reveal when the game is set to launch or how much it will cost. He also didn’t note whether it will be the original or remastered version that will be coming to the Oculus Quest 2 headset.

