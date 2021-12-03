Marvel Video Game Teases Return Of Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire With Cryptic Mission Names

Sony Pictures/@CaptainBayeee/Twitter

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans think a video game may have offered some clues about the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Speculation about the return of the former Spidey actors has been rife since it became apparent that the Multiverse would play a role in the upcoming Marvel film, with fans seeking out every clue and teaser that may indicate multiple Spider-Men.

The trailer for No Way Home has already revealed that a number of villains will be making a comeback, some of who previously faced off with the heroes played by Garfield and Maguire, but still, a question mark surrounds the involvement of the two actors.

There’s still a couple of weeks to go until the release of the film, but some gamers believe we can expect to see Garfield and Maguire thanks to clues spotted in Marvel Contest of Champions.

Marvel fan Reggie Nelson was the one to share the clues after they spotted them in the Side Quest section of the game.

A screengrab shows three different missions involving Spider-Man villains, with the title of each game appearing to be a play on the names of the various live-action Spidey actors.

The first game is titled ‘To Be or Not To Be’, hinting at the name ‘Tobey’, as in Maguire. Up next we have ‘And Rue the Day’, with the first two words cleverly forming the name ‘Andrew’, for Garfield.

Finally, we have a clue referencing the most recent and current Spider-Man actor, Holland, with the game titled ‘Tomfoolery’.

As well as hinting at the actors’ names, the villains involved in each game are those who fought the Spider-Men in their respective films.

The first features Maguire’s enemies the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus; the second involves Rhino and Electro, who faced off with Garfield, and the third tackles more recent villains Vulture and Mysterio, who brought trouble for Holland’s character.

A final link to No Way Home comes in the description of the side quest, which alludes to the film’s holiday setting as it reads: ‘A Sinister Celebration. Relive some of Spider-Man’s greatest big screen battles…with a holiday twist.’

Of course, it’s possible that Contest of Champions is simply trying to play into the rumours and create more hype for the film, but it’s definitely fun to at least consider the idea that the game is dropping breadcrumbs for fans.

Only time will tell whether the hints to Garfield and Maguire’s involvement come to fruition, but I’m sure that won’t stop the speculating!

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits cinemas on December 15.