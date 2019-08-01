Marvel’s Avengers Is ‘Stunning’ And ‘Blew Me Away’ Says Nolan North

Marvel

Marvel’s Avengers was finally unveiled during E3 2019, where the Square Enix/Marvel collaboration was met with a fairly lukewarm reaction.

Fans took issue with what they saw as slightly dodgy character designs, and less-than-impressive visuals – not to mention a worrying lack of gameplay in the actual reveal. Of course, gameplay was shown off during E3 and San Diego Comic-Con, but this footage has yet to be released to the public officially (though various bits and pieces have inevitably leaked).

Marvel

Despite these early (and perhaps entirely unfounded) criticisms, Nolan North – who plays Iron Man in Marvel’s Avengers – remains undaunted, and actually has nothing but the highest of praise for his latest project.

During a talk at Manchester Comic-Con, North told Gamebyte that he fully expects fans everywhere to be “blown away” when the game releases in May 2020, even going so far as to compare it to Naughty Dog’s PlayStation-exclusive hits The Last of Us and Uncharted.

He explained:

It absolutely is one of the most stunning things… you can’t tell where in-game cinematics and gameplay [separate]… It’s so seamless. [Avengers] really, visually, it’s one of the most stunning things I’ve ever seen. And obviously with The Last of Us, Uncharted, they’re amazing, but [Avengers] blew me away.

North’s co-star and friend Troy Baker, who plays Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk also chimed in on the quality of Marvel’s Avengers, revealing that he “couldn’t believe” that the gameplay footage that’s being released to the public during Gamescom later this month wasn’t all scripted.

Marvel

Baker said:

I told our director, I was like cool, that’s a great demo, and I asked one question and he goes, ‘No man, that’s all gameplay’… It looked like a scripted event [and I was confusing it] with gameplay.

When UNILAD Gaming saw Marvel’s Avengers in action during E3 2019, we weren’t massively impressed with what we saw, noting that the combat looked a little lackluster and scripted. However, based on North and Baker’s comments it could very well be a lot more fun to actually play than it was to watch.

Marvel's Avengers Developer Interview We spoke to the developers of Marvel's Avengers to try and shed some light on the game 👀 Posted by UNILAD Gaming on Thursday, June 20, 2019

Also during Manchester Comic-Con, Baker had a little something to say about the hotly anticipated The Last Of Us Part II. The actor, who plays Joel in-game, said that Naughty Dog’s upcoming release is the largest and most ambitious they’ve ever done.

As if I wasn’t already ridiculously excited for both of these releases. I’ve said it before, but 2020 is shaping up to be an insane year for games.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]