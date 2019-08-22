Marvel’s Spider-Man: All 42 Suits Definitively Ranked

Insomniac Games

It’s just like the old song goes: Spider-Man, Spider-Man, wears whatever a Spider can. For a schmuck that struggles to pay rent on time, Peter Parker sure does have an enviable wardrobe of threads to choose from in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

There really is something for every occasion in Insomniac’s 2018 superhero masterpiece. If you want to swing around New York in your underwear, fight crime with a paper bag over your head, or jump on cars while dressed as a punk, the impressive variety of in-game suits has you covered.

I’m not gonna lie to you kids, I love Spider-Man, and I think Marvel’s Spider-Man is a damn fine game. After playing it through again recently, complete with all the new paid and free DLC suits Insomniac has been adding since launch, I figured now was the time to put together a definitive ranking of the best suits in the game, from worst to best. Remember though, this is just my opinion – but my opinion is worth more than yours.

Spirit Spider

Insomniac Games

Gather round children, for I am Spider-Man. Don’t let the flaming skeleton head fool you. No, Stop crying… please. Spirit Spider gets awful lonely.

Fear Itself Suit

Insomniac Games

This suit honestly just looks like one of those cheap Spider-Man action figures they sold in the 90’s that had loads of unnecessary changes, accessories bolted on so people would buy them to complete the set.

Cyborg Spider-Man Suit

Insomniac Games

Nobody asked for Cyborg Spider-Man to show up. The bandanna, the belt, the bandages… it’s all just too much. Pass.

Secret War Suit

Insomniac Games

But… it ugly.

Spider-Armor MK II Suit

Insomniac Games

I like the black and yellow, I really dig the spider design. I do not care for the eyes.

Negative Suit

Insomniac Games

Don’t invite Negative Spider-Man to any of your parties or gatherings. He’ll only show up to eat all the snacks and remind you how awful life is before slinging into the night.

2099 White Suit

Insomniac Games

Not an awful suit, but it doesn’t really scream “Spider-Man”, does it?

Electrically-Insulated Suit

Insomniac Games

You have to hand it to Peter Parker, when he prepares a special rubber suit to fight Electro, he makes sure it’s as ugly as possible in order to distract his electricity-powered opponent.

Resilient Suit

Insomniac Games

Sure looks resilient. And shiny. Do you reckon Pete needs to take this through a car wash? Definitely not a machine washable suit, this one.

Wrestler Suit

Insomniac Games

When your mum says you have Spider-Man at home, she’s actually asked your dad to dress up like this surprise you. Unfortunately, your dad was caught trying to climb in through your bedroom window wearing a mask and was shot dead by police.

ESU Suit

Insomniac Games

Have you ever wanted to see Spider-Man in a T-shirt and jeans? Dream bigger, you massive loser.

Undies Suit

Insomniac Games

Have you ever wanted to see Spider-Man in nothing but his underwear and a mask? That’s… understandable, actually. He’s a handsome man. That reference to Pete having three chest hairs is genius, too.

Bombastic Bag-Man Suit

Insomniac Games

Yes, it’s just a Fantastic Four suit with a paper bag over the head, but at this point it’s just nice to see that people remember the Fantastic Four.

Spider-Clan Suit

Insomniac Games

Love that cel-shaded look, even if I personally have trouble using this suit because it’s not realistic looking enough. In my game about a man who can crawl walls and sense danger. I hate me.

Classic Suit (Damaged)

Insomniac Games

It’s the classic suit! But damaged! Why would anyone choose to wear this again?

Spider-Punk

Insomniac Games

Take away the mask and Spider-Punk is basically me as a fifteen year old, except I was less muscular and much lankier – and looked like an idiot.

Velocity Suit

Insomniac Games

It’s shiny and I wanna touch it.

Spider-Armor MK I Suit

Insomniac Games

This looks like one of the most uncomfortable Spider-Man suits ever designed. That metal looks like it could really pinch the skin. Ever caught your skin in metal a wrist watch? I’m thinking the same kind of thing is possible here, but in the… groinal area.

Stealth Suit/Night Monkey

Insomniac Games

I get that the Night Monkey suit was designed so that people didn’t know it was Spider-Man, but if that’s the case why did they give it Spider-Man eyes? Idiots.

Aaron Aikman Armor Suit

Insomniac Games

There is an awful lot going on here, but I’ll be damned if there isn’t something about the Aaron Aikman suit that I just find really appealing. I think I’m just easily distracted by shiny things.

Spider-Armor – Mark III Suit

Insomniac Games

I feel like this is what we’d get if Square Enix were asked to design a Spider-Man game. I might have been excited by that possibility once upon a time, but then I saw the Avengers gameplay.

Homemade Suit

Insomniac Games

Obviously this isn’t the shiniest or most impressive, but its simplicity is charming. Super easy Halloween costume idea, too.

Stealth (“Big Time”) Suit

Insomniac Games

Since Insomniac didn’t give us the classic black symbiote suit (for obvious reasons), I’m basically attracted to any suit in the game that is black so that I can squint at it and pretend it’s the symbiote.

Noir Suit

Insomniac Games

Wherever he goes, the wind follows. And the wind… smells like rain.

Future Foundation Suit

Insomniac Games

That time Steve Jobs designed a suit for Spider-Man. No, it does not come with a standard headphone jack.

Scarlet Spider II Suit

Insomniac Games

If you’re looking for a suit that says “I’m a failed clone of Peter Parker who went crazy and started killing people but now I’m trying to be less murderous and help save innocent lives”, then this is the suit for you. Weirdly specific request, though.

Webbed Suit (Sam Raimi Suit)

Insomniac Games

Yes, Spider-Man 2 is still one of the best superhero movies of all time. No, the Sam Raimi suit isn’t as good as you remember. It looks a lot better in Marvel’s Spider-Man than it does in live action, to be fair.

Scarlet Spider Suit

Insomniac Games

I know I should hate this suit, with all its unnecessary belts and buckles (seriously, why does he have an ankle strap?), but I’m a 90’s kid. Scarlet Spider will always be the coolest, in my opinion.

Advanced Suit

Insomniac Games

The suit Insomniac designed specially for the game is… fine. The white Spider grows on you, but I can honestly say that I took this off at the earliest opportunity in order to switch back to…

Classic Suit (Repaired)

Insomniac Games

Simple, elegant, gorgeous. There’s a reason Spider-Man keeps going back to the old red and blue PJs, and that’s because it’s one of the best designed pieces of superhero attire of all time. I’ll fight you on that. You just can’t beat it, can you?

Well, I guess you can actually, because there are like 12 more above this.

Last Stand Suit

Insomniac Games

I absolutely adore this suit, but it could be more to do with my attachment to the story it’s based on. An older, grizzled Spider-Man making his brutal last stand against the NYPD is incredibly cool (and deeply tragic).

Regardless of that though, the jacket, mask, jeans, and boots really work together to create a suit that pays homage to the classic costume with a makeshift twist. This is one stylish Spidey.

Spider-UK Suit

Insomniac Games

A Spider-Man suit with the Union Flag on it could have looked incredibly tacky (like most clothes with the Union Flag tacked on), but the Spider-UK suit is a lovely addition to Peter’s wardrobe. I really dig the division between the red, white, and blue.

Lots of ways this could have been a mess, but it ended up as one of the more handsome suits.

Anti Ock

Insomniac Games

Man, how good is the final fight between Peter and Otto, though? Suiting up in this baddass battle armour to take down your former mentor is an incredible moment, and the slick black and yellow design of the Anti Ock suit is just gorgeous.

It’s also the closest visually to the black Symbitote suit, so for that reason alone it gets a decent spot in this list.

Dark Suit

Insomniac Games

I love the black and red. I love that spider emblem, and I adore those crimson eyes. Of all the suits designed specifically for this game, I reckon the Dark Suit is the best.

2099 Black Suit

Insomniac Games

I love Spider-Man 2099. That’s really all you need to know here, okay?

Iron Spider Suit (Comics)

Insomniac Games

I’ve always had a soft spit for the red and gold livery of the Iron Spider suit. Less so the events the suit’s arrival kicked off in the comics *cough* One More Day *cough*.

Regardless, Insomniac did an incredible job of bringing this suit to life in-game, and the way the gold glitters in the sun as you propel yourself across the Manhattan skyline is a sight to behold. It really does look like something Tony Stark would have designed for his spidery friend.

Iron Spider Suit (MCU)

Insomniac Games

I hated this suit when I first saw it at the end of Spider-Man Homecoming, but seeing it in action in Marvel’s Spider-Man completely sold me on it.

The way Insomniac ensured that each individual suit in the game had its own realistic textures depending on what they’re made of is seriously impressive, and I never get tired of seeing the Iron Spider’s gleaming glory.

Stark Suit

Insomniac Games

One of the best live-action Spidey suits we’ve ever had, the Stark suit keeps things nice and simple, while adding enough subtle touches to remind us that it’s actually a highly advanced piece of kit that was designed by a genius playboy billionaire philanthropist.

I keep banging on about textures, but this one just looks so impressive, right down to the very slightly indented webs and raised spider emblem.

Spider-Armor – MK IV Suit

Insomniac Games

Based on the All New All Differenr run of Spider-Man when Peter Parker found himself as the CEO of a global company, the MK IV Suit is just gorgeous. A look that stays true to the original suit, but also shows exactly what Pete can create on those rare occasions where he actually has the money to do so.

The metallic colours, coupled with the glowing eyes and spider emblem make this one of the most visually striking costumes in the game, and one that I get the most use out of.

Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Insomniac Games

I mean, just look at it. You can actually see the Lichtenstein dots for, the love of the God. Insomniac didn’t have to do that, but they did it, for us.

Taken straight from the sublime Into The Spider-Verse, this suit looks like it was ripped straight from the film. Put it on, turn on “What’s Up Danger”, and leap off of the nearest building to go fight some crime. Guaranteed goosebumps.

Upgraded Suit

Insomniac Games

This is hands down the greatest live-action Spider-Man suit of all time. Don’t even @ me on this one. It keeps everything that’s great about the Stark Suit, but incorporates some lovely black into the whole thing which, for my money, just works better with the red.

With Sony and Disney ensuring that we’ll probably never see Spidey in the MCU again, at least I’ll always be able to swing around town in this suit and openly weep.

Vintage Comic Book Suit

Insomniac Games

Remember how I said you really can’t beat the classic suit? Well, I meant that. The Vintage Comic Book Suit is by far the most incredible looking suit in the entire game. This beautifully animated cel-shaded outfit, with its deep colours and thick black shadows, is the ultimate tribute to the wall-crawler’s colourful comic book history.

Honestly, I could just look at this one for hours. The way this vibrant Spidey pops against the realistic New York (especially at night) as he pirouettes through the air and darts between buildings is, in a word, amazing.