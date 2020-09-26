Marvel's Spider-Man Voted PS4's Best Exclusive Game Insomniac Games

The results are in for our latest gaming poll, Marvel’s Spider-Man is PlayStation 4’s best ever exclusive game.

With the PlayStation 5 being just around the corner, many of us have been reminiscing over some of the most iconic PS4 games of all time.

Coming out victorious over some truly excellent contenders, 2018’s Spider-Man narrowly beat the mighty God of War. And we reckon it’s a worthy winner.

Advert

Spider-Man Insomniac Games

Described by Forbes as being ‘one of the best superhero games ever made’, Spider-Man is a truly beautiful game which lovingly imagines the sensation of swinging between skyscrapers at dizzying heights.

The original storyline is extraordinarily good, with plenty of interesting puzzles to solve. Meanwhile, gamers loved the playability of the Peter Parker avatar, whose range of tricks and abilities make this an extraordinarily fun gaming experience.

Spider-Man was heaped with awards and accolades upon its release, including Best Console Game and Best Action/Adventure Game wins at the Game Critics Awards.

Advert

Spider-Man Insomniac Games

During the first round of our poll, we saw Spider-Man swing to first place right off the bat, pulling in 52.4% of the vote.

This was followed by Uncharted 4 in second place (29.8%), Ratchet & Clank in third place (10.2%) and Bloodborne in fourth place (7.6%).

Advert

In the second round, a new heavyweight entered the fray, with post-apocalyptic game The Last of Us Part II scooping up 60.5% of the votes.

In second place we saw Horizon: Zero Dawn (23.7%) followed by Final Fantasy VII Remake (10.6%) and Shadow of the Colossus (5.3%).

In the third round, things got interesting again, with the mighty God of War earning a staggering 74.3% of the overall vote.

Advert

This very clear third round winner was followed by Ghost of Tsushima(17.5%), InFamous Second Son (6.1%) and Dreams (2%).

Swooping into our final round, Spider-Man landed at first place with 39.6% of the final vote. A gossamer thread ahead of close contender God of War, which took 38.6% of the vote.

In third place, we saw The Last of Us Part II, which swept up 21.8% of the final votes.

Advert

A remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man has been confirmed for the PS5. However, according to The Verge, it won’t be sold as a standalone title or as a free upgrade offer for those who already own the PS4 game.

Somewhat confusingly, gamers can only buy it as part of the $69.99 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition bundle, which pairs the PS5 version of the upcoming spinoff game with Spider-Man Remastered. On its own, Miles Morales will usually cost you $49.99.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to be released from November 12 onwards in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 in the UK and Europe.

The new console will set you back £449/$499/€499, with the digital edition priced at £359/$399/€399.