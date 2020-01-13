Massive Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok Leak Claims It’s The Biggest Open World Yet
New leaks about the next Assassin’s Creed game proclaim to provide some pretty substantial details about what gamers can expect.
The juicy leaks, originally posted to 4chan before being shared on Reddit, claims the title of the upcoming game – currently codenamed Kingdom – will be called Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok.
Similar to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, this game will reportedly involve ‘up to 4 player drop in drop out co-op’. Gamers can apparently only play as a single character, Jora, who may be either male or female.
According to this mysterious Reddit poster:
Jora led a small band of 4 during their adventures which is why other players can drop in and out for co-op.
Continues heavy RPG mechanics now including different classes and mild skill tree changes based on class. Player class can be changed by a specific character.
Combat is upgraded with more weapon types and special abilities for every weapon grouping.- Each weapon can have runes added, be upgraded, and durability increased.
Players will allegedly be able organise enormous raids of forts and cities with neighbouring viking camps; waiting for their own raids, or entering by themselves.
The Redditor has also suggested this game will be on a huge scale, with a significantly bigger map than players have seen before:
The map is massive. Like all of northern Europe. My source mentioned big cities being York, London, Paris, and Kiev. Every kingdom was meant to be really unique.
Similar to Skyrim, levelling will be done away with in this new game, allowing gamers to build upon their skillsets to gain experience. Level locking regions and content will therefore be given the elbow.
Certain skills can be unlocked by attaining a high enough skillset level, however some will have to be purchased using skill points, while others will be unlocked as the game progresses.
These leaks have certainly generated plenty of tentative excitement. However, like all rumours, it’s best not the take this info as gospel truth just yet.
Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad – who goes by the name ZhugeEx – posted the following comments on a Resetera forum:
For what it’s worth. All of the new AC leaks so far have been incorrect. It’s not even called Ragnarok.
Sure. Some of the details are right. Like improved combat or whatever. But in general they’re not that accurate.
Set to launch on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X, the game will officially announced at the – as of yet unconfirmed – PlayStation 5 event in February, with a rumoured release date of September 29, 2020.
