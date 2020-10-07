Memes About The Size Of The PlayStation 5 Have Taken Over The Internet @RomainLanery/@thekillerbeez_/Twitter

I think it’s fair to say the PlayStation 5 is pretty much the most eagerly anticipated console of the year – particularly if pre-orders are anything to go by.

However, despite people all over the world ploughing their hard-earned pennies into the next-generation console, responses to the unveiling of the device have been, well, pretty funny to say the least.

While ‘funny’ probably isn’t the response Sony was expecting when it unveiled the PS5, the internet has become rife with memes about the new console, and they’ve all got one thing in common.

Although Sony had already released pictures of the slick new device, it wasn’t until someone posted a picture of it standing next to an Xbox Series X that people realised it’s bloody massive.

And so, the wonderful people of the internet did what they do best, and turned the seemingly giant console into a series of hilarious memes.

One Twitter user took a screengrab of the PS5 and pasted it onto a picture of the New York skyline, to make the device stand proud and tall next to the Empire State Building.

‘Damn bro, the PS5 is freaking huge,’ they wrote. ‘What was Sony thinking?’

Another turned the enlarged device on its side and joked:

The PS5 looks like a publicly funded hockey arena with poor sightlines that’s part of a downtown revitalisation project that’s really just a real estate investment scheme.

Another took the PS5 and made it stand up against the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and bizarrely, it actually does look like some kind of futuristic city build.

‘Wow, PS5 really is huge,’ they wrote.

Other Twitter users took a screengrab from a video titled ‘PS5 Teardown,’ in which a technician showed gamers how the device can be effectively taken apart.

The device appears to almost be the same size as the guy in the video, but that’s nothing a little Photoshop can’t fix.

Someone else took a still from the video, which shows the man having deconstructed the console, and wrote: ‘When you order your PS5 from Ikea.’

For those who have any idea what they’re talking about when it comes to this kind of technology, it would appear that the takedown video did go some way as to explain the size of the PS5, but for the rest of us mere mortals, it’s just a hilarious source of internet memes. Long may it continue.