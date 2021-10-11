Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Rumours Explode In New Development

Konami

Rumours of a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake appear to be true, according to a new development.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater originally released on PlayStation 2 in 2004. While seemingly the third entry, it’s actually the fifth game in the franchise after Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. If you’ve seen something similar on the shelves, it may have been the expanded Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence.

It’s been six years since a mainline title, but there’s been rampant speculation over a remake of Metal Gear Solid after Sony’s acquisition of Bluepoint, the studio behind the ports of Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus, as well as the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection in 2011. However, it appears it’s not the only Metal Gear content on the horizon.

Video Games Chronicle previously reported that Virtuos, a development company based in China, had been handed the licence to Metal Gear Solid 3. One of the outlet’s readers Faizan Shaikh then spotted something interesting on the LinkedIn profile of the firm’s lead programmer Zhiyang Li.

In his description of being a ‘lead software engineer’, Li wrote he’s working on an ‘unannounced [triple-A] action adventure game remake’ with ‘[triple-A] quality level art’, 4K graphics and ‘set-piece destruction’.

Virtuos has worked on Uncharted 4, Battlefield 1 and Horizon Zero Dawn, as well as bringing Dark Souls Remastered, The Outer Worlds and BioShock to Nintendo Switch. VGC reports that remasters of the first two Metal Gear Solid games will launch prior to the ‘ground-up’ remake of the third.

The game is set 31 years before the events of the original Metal Gear, following Naked Snake before his transformation into Big Boss. Just don’t talk to me about the sniper bit.

Elsewhere, the existence of a Metal Gear Solid remake/remaster also seemed to be confirmed by an Irish singer-songwriter who’s written a song for an upcoming PlayStation game this winter.

