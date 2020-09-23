Metal Gear Solid Remake Could Be Coming To PlayStation 5

Metal Gear Solid Remake Could Be Coming To PS5 Konami

Solid Snake could be on his way to Next Gen sooner than you think.

It’s been fiercely suggested that the original (and undisputed classic) Metal Gear Solid (MGS) will be getting an exclusive remake for PlayStation 5, giving fans or newcomers to the franchise a chance to sample its stealthy glory in crisp 4K HD visuals for a title released almost a quarter of a century ago.

Reports are also suggesting the second, third, and fourth sequels to the game will be released too, but with a slight difference. The original MGS is said to be more than simply a visual update, and is a from-the-ground rebuild of the third-person game.

RedGamingTech reports it’ll be a PS5 exclusive (well, it’s also on PC), while adding their sources are ‘pretty damn positive it exists,’ even though not much can be shared about the game itself in terms of tasty details.

That said, it’s definitely not a port, which will excite fans because it’ll hopefully feel like a new experience rather than just a graphical tweak. ‘A full remake and a good remake’ is the word coming from their sources, which could significantly boost the already strong pre-order numbers of Sony’s fifth console.

MGS 2, 3, and 4, however, won’t be getting quite the same treatment as they’ll likely be hitting the PS5 as straight forward ports, but it’s not confirmed to what degree; essentially, they’ll be the original games with minor tweaks.

The MGS franchise has shifted in excess of 55 million copies over the years, and it seems plenty more are about to be sold when PS5 users are able to get their hands on these additions.

At present there’s no release date for these MGS titles, but the PlayStation 5 is out on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 in the UK and Europe.