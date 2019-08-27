Metro 2033 Film Confirmed With 2022 Release Window

THQ Nordic

Get ready to head back to the post-apocalyptic Russian wasteland, because a Metro 2033 movie has officially been announced.

The news comes from Russian company Gazprom-Media (via Variety) who said they’d be helming the adaptation based on author Dmitry Glukhovsky’s excellent book, which spawned the popular video games series.

Gazprom-Media also announced that the film will start shooting in 2020 and premiere in Russia on January 1st, 2022, but there’s no news on a director or cast just yet.

4A Games

One of the producers of the film, Valery Fedorovich, said: “For us and Gazprom Media Holding, this is a dream project, the most ambitious and large-scale film that we have ever launched. We intend to invest an unprecedented sum … in the production and promotion of this movie both in Russia and abroad.”

Exactly what an “unprecedented sum” means is anybodies guess, but it’s heartening to hear that the Metro 2033 franchise has every chance of getting the love and care fans expect from a movie.

Dmitry Glukhovsky himself stated that since the book came out, he’s had numerous requests to turn it into a film, but turned them all down because he didn’t think they could do justice to his universe.

4A Games

However, clearly convinced that Gazprom-Media will do the job, Glukhovsky will take on the role of executive producer to make sure the vision is executed properly.

The original Metro 2033 novel has been translated into over 40 languages, spawned two sequels and a handful of video games, but this will be the first time a movie has ever been attempted.

As stated, the movie will premier in Russia in 2022 (all going well) but there’s sadly no news of a western release. But given the huge following the series has, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it pop up soon after.

