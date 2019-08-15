Metro Author Confirms Work On Next Game In Series, Already ‘Well Into Development’

Deep Silver

Released towards the start of 2019, Metro Exodus was quickly hailed as one of the best shooters in years, and easily the most ambitious, expansive entry in the post-apocalyptic survival horror to date.

Good news then, as it’s been confirmed that work on a sequel has already begun. Dmitry Glukhovsky, the writer behind the Metro novels on which the games are based, confirmed in a Reddit AMA years ago that even though the books are probably done and dusted, that doesn’t mean the story won’t continue in a new medium (namely video games).

“Even if there won’t be any other Metro BOOKS, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Artyom’s story can’t continue in other media…”, he wrote.

Dmitry Glukhovsky

Sure enough, Glukhovsky announced on his Instagram yesterday that “The Metro gaming series will be continued”, and that he’s working on the story now. This news came with a picture of the cover of Metro Exodus, with ‘”TBC” scrawled across it.

Having Glukhovsky on board for the new entry is obviously a huge boon, as nobody understands what makes Metro tick better than the man who created the franchise in the first place. Glukhovsky famously walked away from the planned movie adaptation of Metro 2033 last year after he suggested that the studio wanted to “Americanize” the story, which completely misses the point of the series.

Glukhovsky also helped write Last Light and Exodus, which are both absolutely fantastic games with incredible, moving, shocking stories. I won’t discuss how Exodus ended here, because that would be a bit of a douche move considering the game isn’t that old yet, but I will say I’m excited to see where the author takes the series next.

THQ Nordic also added in its recent financial report that developer 4A games is already “well into development” on the follow up to Exodus. In the same report, the company also confirmed a new Saints Row, the continuing development of Dead Island 2, and the news that TimeSplitters co-creator Steven Ellis would be joining the company to work on reviving the long-dormant franchise.

Whatever the future holds for Metro, the involvement of Glukhovsky and the team who worked so hard to craft Metro Exodus is reason enough to be incredibly excited. Just imagine how good a post-apocalyptic Moscow would look on next-gen machines.

