Microsoft Announces New Smallest Ever Xbox, ‘Xbox Series S’

Microsoft has just announced a brand-new, next generation Xbox console, which promises to be ‘the smallest Xbox ever’.

The new console, which has been named the Series S, is set to be a smaller and cheaper version of the classic, and is set to laucnh alongside the flagship Xbox Series X later this year.

Microsoft shared a picture of what the new, nifty little console will look like in a tweet from the official Xbox account.

Check it out, in all it’s glory, here:

The tech company also confirmed that the Series S will cost $299, which is significantly cheaper than the Series X, which is rumoured to cost $499.

It looks as though the new Series S does not have a disc drive, unlike its pricier counterpart. However, Microsoft does already offer an ‘all digital’ version of the Xbox, so games are readily available to be purchased online in the Microsoft store.

This is very similar to the recent announcement that Sony would be offering a cheaper PlayStation 5, which comes without a disc drive and will be released alongside the original console.

But, the post didn’t reveal what any of the differences will be between the Series S and the Series X, or give any indication as to how it is possible for one version to be so much cheaper than the other.

The revelation of the price, however, did appear to confirm the leak which came out regarding the console earlier in the week.