Microsoft Confirms Xbox Cloud Gaming App Coming To iPhones And iPads Next Year

tomwarren/Twitter/Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft is finally bringing Xbox cloud gaming to iPhones and iPads next year.

While it may feel like Sony and its PlayStation 5 are hogging the headlines at the moment, Microsoft enjoyed a successful launch for the Xbox Series X. Orders have been similarly competitive, and reviews across the board were incredibly positive for the next-gen console.

The company has big plans for the future of cloud gaming, especially after the popularity of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which allows players to stream thousands of titles with a subscription. For iOS users, it’s been a long time coming.

Microsoft Cloud Gaming Microsoft

Jerret West, chief marketing officer at Microsoft, wrote a new blog post charting the company’s path forward after ‘record engagement’ with Game Pass. Over the last month, Xbox players have played more than 3,800 different games using the service.

West wrote, ‘Expanding Xbox to new players is central to our ambition of helping games and developers find an easy path to the world’s three billion gamers’.

He added: ‘In Spring 2021, we will take the next step in our journey to reach more players around the world by making cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available on Windows PCs through the Xbox app and browser, and iOS devices through mobile web browser.’

Xbox Gaming Microsoft

Apple users can currently stream Xbox One games to iPhones and iPads via the Xbox app’s remote play function. However, it’s not cloud gaming like Project xCloud, which currently allows players with Android phones and tablets to stream Game Pass titles from Xbox’s servers rather than the console directly.

West wrote, ‘By adding over a billion devices as a path to playing in the Xbox ecosystem, we envision a seamless experience for all types of players’.

Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is also expanding to new markets, including Australia, Brazil, Japan and Mexico.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Microsoft

There’s been complications in bringing cloud gaming to iOS, mainly due to Apple’s policy regarding the submission of individual games as separate apps, with the company offering Microsoft the prospect of a ‘catalogue’ app, which links out to them all.

A Microsoft spokesperson earlier said: ‘This remains a bad experience for customers… gamers want to jump directly into a game from their curated catalog within one app just like they do with movies or songs, and not be forced to download over 100 apps to play individual games from the cloud.’

It would appear that making a user-friendly portal, which is accessible through Safari or another compatible web browser on Apple devices, makes for a nifty workaround. However, more details have still to be released.