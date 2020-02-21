‘Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020’ Will Feature Every Airport On Earth

microsoft flight simulator 1 Microsoft

If you love airports and would do just about anything to explore them all but can’t for some reason or other – let’s be honest, the reason is always money – I have just the thing for you.

Well, Asobo Studios does because it has shared an exciting new development for the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, which will apparently recreate every airport on Earth.

Yep, you heard me. Not only is the already incredibly realistic-looking game promising players the chance to fly ‘anywhere on the planet’, but now all aspects of their journey will be brought to life in an unprecedented way.

You can find out more about the development below:

If I’m being honest with you, I’m not really an airport gal. Holidays, yes. Airports? They just remind me of long queues and inevitable flight delays.

Having said that, I still think it’s pretty damn cool gamers will soon have the opportunity to fly to and from ‘all the airports on Earth’ – including 37,000 airports that have been manually edited by the studio.

Pretty impressive, right? Of those, 80 of the most iconic (read: busiest and more popular) airports will be given ‘extra attention’ to fully recreate them, and will be given unique properties to bring them to life within the game.

This extra attention to detail could be anything from the unique vegetation outside Heathrow Airport to an improved recreation of the hustle-and-bustle at John F Kennedy International Airport, and will extend to things like surface definition and more detailed signs around the airports.

Basically, the ‘chosen’ airports will look so much like their real-life counterparts we will have difficulty telling them apart – at least that’s what Asobo Studios would have us believe. And hey, the airports have been given unique buildings, props and terrain, so I’m already imagining good things.

Lead game designer Sven Mestas explained:

In order to reach a new level of reality in flight simulation, we needed a new approach. That’s why we decided to innovate by editing airports from real satellite pictures. This technique involves editing each airport manually. This means that particular attention to detail has been given to every single one of them to bring them a step closer to reality.

The game will be released later this year (hence the name), so we don’t have too long to wait until we can see these incredible graphics for ourselves.

Who else can’t wait?!