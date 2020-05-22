Microsoft Solitaire Turns 30 Today And Still Deals More Than 100 Million Hands Daily

Microsoft Solitaire being inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame makes this a historic day! It’s incredible to think that one of the most played video games in the world got its start in 1990 as a way for Microsoft to teach users how to use a mouse.

We are humbly honoured to have the opportunity to work on a game that has such broad appeal, is localised into 65 languages, and played in over 200 markets around the world, including Antarctica.