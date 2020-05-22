Microsoft Solitaire Turns 30 Today And Still Deals More Than 100 Million Hands Daily
Microsoft Solitaire turns 30 today, and the favourite of many bored office workers is still dealing more than 100 million hands every day.
The virtual card game first graced our retro, chunky, off-white computer screens back in 1990, and despite not changing or updating much at all over the years, Solitaire is still played by a whopping 35 million people every month.
It was first included in Windows 3.0 and was apparently designed to teach us how to use a mouse, rather than how to become a dab hand at card games.
The clicking and grabbing motion of the virtual cards was created to teach us how to drag and drop – I mean, it’s not rocket science is it?
With the game being part of the world’s most popular operating system, it’s thought Solitaire is likely to have been installed in over a billion devices. Dang!
Solitaire was even entered into the World Video Game Hall of Fame last year joining other classics like Doom, Tetris, World of Warcraft, and Halo: Combat Evolved.
Imagine a simple game you made to help people use a mouse making it into the World Video Game Hall of Fame…
Paul Jensen, Studio Manager for Microsoft Casual Games spoke about Microsoft’s excitement to have Solitaire recognised.
He said:
Microsoft Solitaire being inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame makes this a historic day! It’s incredible to think that one of the most played video games in the world got its start in 1990 as a way for Microsoft to teach users how to use a mouse.
We are humbly honoured to have the opportunity to work on a game that has such broad appeal, is localised into 65 languages, and played in over 200 markets around the world, including Antarctica.
Jeremy Saucier, assistant vice president for electronic games and interpretation, added how Solitaire proves that analog games can still be popular decades later.
Saucier said:
The game proved that sometimes analog games can be even more popular in the digital world and demonstrated that a market existed for games that appeal to people of all types. In many ways, it helped pave the way for the growth of the casual gaming market that remains so popular today.
Happy anniversary, Solitaire!
