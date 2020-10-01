Minecraft Steve Joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Minecraft Mojang/Nintendo

Minecraft Steve has officially joined Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, alongside Alex, Zombie, and Enderman.

This development was revealed today in an online presentation today, with the fighters being the second Challenger Pack in the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, following on from Arms’ Min-Min.

The three characters will appear alongside a Minecraft-themed stage which will apparently change every time it’s loaded.

Minecraft Steve’s abilities appear to include using in-game crafting to make swords, pickaxes, blocks and other familiar elements from Minecraft. It would seem that Alex, Zombie and Enderman will serve as echo fighters for Steve.

A more in-depth broadcast is due to air Saturday, October 3 at 10:30AM ET / 7:30AM PT which will give a fuller look into styles of play. During this broadcast, a release date for the characters will also be announced.