Modders Turn Super Mario 64 Into A GoldenEye First-Person Shooter

Super Mario 64 and GoldenEye were both fan favourites on the Nintendo 64, and now a unique mod now blends the two classic games into a surprisingly compelling first-person shooter.

For many, GoldenEye and Super Mario 64 were essential games for the Nintendo 64. While a lot of fans are happy simply remembering the titles, one modder has merged the two games to create something new. Modder and Twitter user StupidMarioBros1Fan has combined the two titles in a mod that uses the mechanics of GoldenEye as players navigate Princess Peach’s Castle as Mario.

The mod, which uses the HUD from GoldenEye alongside the seminal level design of Super Mario 64, has been in development for some time. StupidMarioBros1Fan explained that the ‘GoldenEye With Mario Characters’ project had been in development for three years, but was now in a state that was better than it ever had been before.

In terms of gameplay, the entire level is played from a first-person perspective and the player can flick through guns to use against enemies. Unfortunately, players cannot jump into pictures and explore new levels, but there’s plenty going on. The guns operate exactly as they did in the original GoldenEye, but the enemies look slightly different.

There are a lot of Koopa Troopas to shoot, and Mario must defeat them as he finds three keys so he can face off against Bowser. When Mario is hit by enemies, his declining health is illustrated in the GoldenEye health bars. At the end of the level, the player receives a report just like in GoldenEye, and it is fun to see the two games blended together seamlessly. While many would be impressed with one level that combines the games, StupidMarioBros1Fan has also made all of the GoldenEye levels feature Mario characters.

The full mod has every level from GoldenEye, but the characters have changed. Mario takes on the role of James Bond, while fan favourites like Yoshi and Donkey Kong take on the roles of Boris Grishenko and Dimitri Mishkin. Safe to say, this is a truly unique way to play through the GoldenEye game.

For those who have always seen Mario as a better fit for the James Bond role than Piers Brosnan, this game will be the ideal escapism. Equally, those who want a double-dose of 90s nostalgia will likely want to give the mod a try.