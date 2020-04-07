Monstrous Dummy Shows What Gamers Might Look Like In 20 Years OnlineCasino.ca

A rather hideous dummy has been created to demonstrate what ‘avid gamers’ might look like in 20 years.

The study into the effects of gaming on the human body was conducted by OnlineCasino.ca, which created the dummy, named Michael, using its findings.

According to research, the average gamer spends around six hours a week online, which is an increase of 19.3% from last year. UK gamers were found to play the most, with the average time spent gaming being 7.15 hours a week.

From sleep deprivation and lack of vitamin D to stress-induced eczema and poor posture, the ‘future gamer’ doesn’t look too healthy.

Michael the dummy boasts an indent in his skull, bloodshot eyes, a hunched back and blisters on his fingertips, to name just a few of his features. Basically, you don’t want to look like Michael.

But while he is a horrifying figure, that doesn’t mean spending a few hours a week gaming with your mates is going to give you a list of ailments as long as your arm.

Introducing Michael on its website, OnlineCasino.ca’s statement read:

From sleep deprivation and dehydration, to lack of vitamin D, digital eye strain and ‘PlayStation thumb’ – these are just some of the physical implications of spending hours online, in a gaming chair, away from sunlight and physical activity. So how serious is this? We reveal Michael, the future gamer of 2040.

Gaming addiction is now recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a genuine mental health condition, and last October NHS England set up a long-term plan to help children and young adults in particular with gaming addictions and launched the country’s first specialised clinic.

Speaking of the NHS’s new clinic, NHS National Mental Health Director Claire Murdoch said:

Compulsive gaming and social media and internet addiction is a problem that is not going to go away when they play such a key part in modern life. The NHS is rising to the challenge – as it always does – with these new, innovative services, but we can’t be expected to pick up the pieces, which is why tech giants need to recognise the impact that products which encourage repeated and persistent use have on young people and start taking their responsibilities seriously too.

CasinoOnline.ca has also provided some advice on different ways to help you not end up like Michael.

It advised ensuring you’re exercising regularly, evenly lighting the room you’re gaming in to prevent eye strain, eating a healthy diet, reminding yourself to ‘sit properly’, and stretching to prevent bad posture, as well as making sure you’re keeping hydrated.

That doesn’t sound too much to ask to prevent you looking like something from The Walking Dead in 20 years…