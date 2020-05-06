Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Trailer Announces RoboCop Will Be Added

Dead or alive, you’re coming with me: RoboCop is coming to Mortal Kombat 11.

The latest game in the spine-ripping fighting franchise is getting its first major expansion with Aftermath, equipped with further story content, new playable characters, stage fatalities and the return of ‘friendships’. Basically, it looks absolutely incredible.

Two of the fighters, Sheeva and Fujin, will be familiar to MK fans. However, the third character is a newbie to the series: cybernetic police officer Alex Murphy, aka RoboCop, voiced by the film’s Peter Weller himself. ‘I’d buy that for a dollar!’

RoboCop Mortal Kombat 11 NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath marks the first time since 1992’s RoboCop 2 that the actor has portrayed the action icon. He’ll be added to game’s vast roster of brawlers… do you know what that means? That’s right, gamers will be able to actually make RoboCop vs The Terminator happen. It’s a playground dream come true.

The full nature of RoboCop’s in-game fighting style has yet to be revealed. We do know he’ll have a certain number of weapons at his disposal: his trusty Auto 9 gun, a flamethrower, a riot shield, a shoulder cannon and his large data spike (I imagine that’ll be put to throat-slitting use).

RoboCop Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath NetherRealm Studios

The story expansion will see Shang Tsung, Fujin and Nightwolf tackling a fresh threat following the events of the game’s original story, with Shang Tsung set to play a key villainous role.

While new characters and skin packs will come as part of Aftermath, there’s some free content on the way too. We’ll get to return to fan-favourite stages Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber, as well as the resurrection of stage fatalities (we catch a glimpse of one in the trailer with Scorpion being lowered into acid).

Mortal Kombat 11 Stage Fatalities NetherRealm Studios

Best of all, friendships is coming back, allowing you to end matches on a lighter note compared to ripping somebody’s limbs off or blowing them up. For example, at the end of a fight, Kano can rustle up some sausages using his eye laser, or Noob can summon another Noob to play jump rope with.

How much will this prestige addition cost? Well, for existing players, you can upgrade to Aftermath for £34.99 ($39.99). If you’ve yet to purchase the Kombat Pack, you can get both DLCs together for £39.99 ($49.99).

Kano Mortal Kombat 11 Friendships NetherRealm Studios

Here’s the best bit: if you’ve yet to get stuck into MK11‘s violent delights, you can get all the goodies together in one complete package with the Aftermath Kollection, costing just £49.99 ($59.99).

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will available to download on May 26 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.