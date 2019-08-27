Mortal Kombat Movie Casts Sonya, Kano And Others

Warner Bros

A new Mortal Kombat movie is in the works, and the list of actors attached to the project has grown that little bit more, with the characters of Sonya and Kano being cast.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Sonya Blade will be played by Aussie actress Jessica McNamee, whose previous credits include The Meg where she starred alongside Jason Statham attempting to beat up a giant, prehistoric shark.

Metal-faced bad guy Kano will be portrayed by Josh Lawson who fans of House of Lies will recognise as Doug Guggenheim. Lawson also hails from Australia, much like his new counterpart, so hopefully we won’t have any dodgy accents flying around.

Warner Bros/ The Weekend Edition

There’s news that Deadpool 2’s Lewis Tan has also been cast, though his role is as yet undisclosed.

This comes after Liu Kang, Mileena and Jax were cast earlier this month, while the role of Raiden is still up in the air. It’s been reported that the Thor: Ragnarok star Tadanobu Asano will play the eternal God of Thunder, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/ Warner Bros

The Mortal Kombat movie is being penned by Greg Russo (who’s also writing the upcoming Resident Evil reboot) and will shoot in Southern Australia, making it one of the biggest films ever to be made in the territory.

Fans of the franchise will be quietly optimistic about the film, though some skepticism is being held for the movie’s director Simon McQuoid, who will make his directorial debut after carving out a career behind a number of Australian commercials.

Threshold Entertainment

Personally speaking, if the movie can even come close to the hammy acting and weird, soft-core aesthetic of the original 1995 Mortal Kombat movie, I’ll be a happy camper.

At any rate, the Mortal Kombat movie is set for a March 5th, 2021 release date, and we’ll likely hear more about casting between now and then.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]