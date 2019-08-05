Mortal Kombat Movie Writer Wants Horror-Heavy BioShock Film

2K



The writer at the helm of the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie has been flying the flag for a horror-heavy BioShock movie and I gotta tell you guys, that sounds just swell.

Greg Russo admits he’s been pushing for a movie based on the popular BioShock series for a while now, and has been “elbowing everybody” to try and get the project off the ground with the games’ horror vibes intact.

In an interview with ComicBook.com (via GamesRadar+) Russo opened up about the fact that he “would love to figure out a way to do BioShock” and thinks that he has “a really awesome way to do it that would be very fun.”

If that isn’t enough to whet your appetite, consider the fact that Greg Russo is also currently attached to the Resident Evil movie reboot that’s in the works, so he’s hopefully got an idea or two about bringing horror games to the big screen.

Getting the green light on a movie based in the BioShock universe would be huge, but it would need to be handled in the right way. Having Big Daddies stomping around and Splicers jumping out of the shadows could very easily end up looking corny in the wrong hands, so it’s nice to see somebody advocating a true horror adaptation.

Further in the interview, Russo picks up on the point that, for him, the two big challenges in such a movie would be “bringing the horror of it to the forefront and hopefully keep the budget at a reasonable price.”

At any rate, don’t hold your breath for a BioShock movie surfacing any time soon, especially not with Russo attached. He’s currently working on the Mortal Kombat movie and has his fingers in a few other gaming pies to boot.

But Hollywood I ask you… would you kindly not mess it up if it does happen? That’d be spectacular.

