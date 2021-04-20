Mortal Kombat Reboot Drops Opening Seven-Minute Scene Ahead Of Release

HBO Max

The moment all Mortal Kombat fans have been waiting for is almost upon us – and they’ve been given something of a taster, with an epic seven-minute video of the movie’s opening.

Many fans of the beat-’em-up gaming franchise may be familiar with the 1995 film of the same name, 1997’s Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, and even the television series, Mortal Kombat: Legacy, among other incarnations and animations over the years.

Advert 10

The clip, prior to the HBO Max streaming release, was uploaded to the film’s social media accounts including HBO Max’s YouTube page, just days before it’s available.

The film features Lewis Tan (Deadpool) as MMA fighter Cole Young, who is tasked with assembling the greatest fighters on the planet in order to stand up to the enemies of Outworld in a tournament that has the universe’s existence at stake – no pressure, then.

Take a look at the whopping clip below, as first-time director Simon McQuoid whets your appetite:

Advert 10

Set in 1617, the film opens in the Hanzo Hasashi Compound in Japan with a brutal encounter with Sub-Zero as he hunts down Hasashi, who wishes to seek out his own heritage.

Going by the roster, the familiar big-hitters are present, including Sonya Blade, Kano, Jax, Raiden (now prefixed by Lord), Scorpion, and Liu Kang.

Without putting any pressure on the production, the past instalments haven’t exactly been raging hits compared to the best-selling games, but here’s hoping this slice of MK can quench even the most sceptical fan’s thirst for blood.