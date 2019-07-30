Need For Speed Heat Apparently Leaked By Austrian Ratings Board, Coming 2019

EA

Do you feel the need? The need for speed? Because it looks like EA are planning to bring the next game in the long running Need For Speed franchise to a console near you much sooner than we thought.

Dodgy Top Gun references aside, Need For Speed Heat seems to have been leaked via Austrian retailer Gameware.at, with a release date of 2019.

EA opted to skip any mentions of a new Need For Speed game at this year’s E3, though they have previously confirmed that a new game would be coming this fall, meaning the release date of this year holds up just fine.

The leak would not only confirm the name of the game as Need For Speed Heat, but also alleges it will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One. Sorry sports fans, but there’s no mention of PC or Switch, though that doesn’t mean it won’t be heading that way in the future.

As reported by VG247, the cover art for the game did appear to be placeholder art but is in fact promo art used on Need For Speed No Limits, so expect that to change before the game gets an official announcement.

The name Need For Speed Heat has apparently been floated throughout the game’s community for a while, too, but there’s no smoke without fire, right?

That’s about all we’ve got for now, but if EA have any savvy about them, Heat will be a return to the glory days of the franchise, mirroring games like Underground 2 and Most Wanted.

Thankfully, we might not have long to wait until we find out for sure, with Gamescom just around the corner. The exhibition runs from August 20-24 and is used by developers to showcase their upcoming titles.

Like, I dunno, say, a new Need For Speed game. For example.

