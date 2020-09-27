Netflix Releases First Trailer For Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for its new CG film Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

The chilling trailer certainly lives up to its namesake, taking viewers through a dark, creepy building filled with the sounds of startled birds and smashing glass.

The film is scheduled to be released in 2021 and features Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy, both of whom originally made their debut in Resident Evil 2, and more recently appeared in the 2019 remake.

Check out the trailer below:

Netflix Portugal appeared to accidently reveal the film ahead of schedule as it shared the trailer in a since-deleted tweet earlier today, September 27, but now it’s officially out there for fans to enjoy.

A caption alongside the trailer read:

Infinite darkness is fast approaching. Are you ready?

The newly released trailer seemingly indicates the second Resident Evil collaboration to appear on Netflix in the near future, with a live-action adaptation having previously being confirmed.

The live-action project will focus on multiple timelines and sisters Jade and Billie Wesker, though details about Infinite Darkness remain scarce.

Resident Evil first began with the 1996 game of the same name. Since then, it has spawned a plethora of video games as well as live-action films, animated films, comic books, novels, audio dramas, and merchandise.

There have been three new games in the last four years, and brand new mainline instalment is set to arrive next year in the form of Resident Evil Village.