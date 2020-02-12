New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Video Teases Battle Royale Mode Activision

Just one day after the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s second season, gamers are already predicting what we can expect in the imminent future.

That being: a battle royale mode, something that now seems entirely possible – if not more so – thanks to the intro video for the game, which includes a pretty big hint the mode is on its way.

The video shows soldiers jumping out of a large aeroplane above a giant map (much bigger than the classics we usually see in Call of Duty), while an ominous green mist lurks in the background.

You can watch the video below:

The mist – presumably the battle royale shrinking circle – appears after we see the new Operator, Ghost, arrive in Verdansk, where something strange is going on. Before he turns up, we hear another soldier say ‘the gas is closing in’.

It’s at the end of this clip that we see reinforcements parachuting down to the map below, a major hint that battle royale is on the way.

There have been rumours, reports and leaks of the mode for months now, with one leak claiming to have bugged into what appeared to be a battle royale map. According to the leak, the mode will have a 200-player count, support for solo, duos and four-player squads, and the ability to respawn using collectible tokens.

call of duty battle royale tease Activision

However, it needs to be noted that these are just rumoured leaks and no official confirmation has come from game developers Infinity Ward.

The intro video has ignited hope in many who might have doubted Modern Warfare would ever have a battle royale mode though, thanks to Infinity Ward previously saying it would skip out on including the mode to focus on the ‘core’ multiplayer experience.

Joe Cecot, Infinity Ward’s multiplayer design director, told IGN:

We’re big fans of battle royale. We’re excited for large player counts and things like that, but right now we’re really focused on core multiplayer. We really focused on Modern Warfare, authentic and gritty, realistic weapons and it’s a different experience. It’s really… just about pulling back to Modern Warfare and keeping that pure.

call of duty Activision

Just one week later though, reports surfaced suggesting Modern Warfare would in fact be getting a battle royale experience in early 2020, but it would be a free, standalone game.

Content creator LongSensation shared the rumour on Twitter, suggesting developer Raven Software – which typically assists on Call of Duty development – would be working with Infinity Ward to develop a battle royale that’s separate from the core game, but still connected in certain ways.

Although this still hasn’t been confirmed and therefore needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, LongSensation does have a pretty solid track record when it comes to reporting on Call of Duty rumours.

PS4 Now Fully Supports Cross-Platform Play Activision

Also, if the intro video is anything to go by, I think we might be on to something.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.