New God of War Game Revealed for PlayStation 5 Sony

Following the success of the 2018 reboot, Sony Interactive Entertainment and SIE Santa Monica Studio have announced a new God of War game for PlayStation 5.

The news will no doubt come as a delight to fans of the rebooted game, which became both one of the highest-rated PS4 games and one of the highest-rated games of all time after its release in April 2018.

God of War: Ragnarok is in development exclusively for the PS5, meaning anyone looking to continue Kratos’s adventures will have to upgrade their system, but hopefully the new game would be worth it.

Sony has released a teaser for the new game – check it out below:

The teaser marked the first real confirmation of the game’s existence, though it doesn’t come as much of a surprise because the 2018 game set things up for a sequel.

Creative director Cory Barlog appeared to foreshadow the release of the teaser by making a few changes to his Twitter account for eagle-eyed fans to interpret.

Among the changes were the replacement of his profile picture to an image of deep grey ice, and his banner image to one full of redacted Latin text.

The God of War series began in 2005, when it was released on the PS2. It went on to become one of PlayStation’s best-loved series, though it was given a new lease of life with the 2018 reboot.

The rebooted game gave a nod to Kratos’s original adventures through mythological Greece, while also introducing a fresh feel with challenging action, travels and a heartwarming father-son storyline.