New Horror Game Etched Memories Lets You Play As A Cat

Cats are often stereotyped as having cool demeanours, uncaring attitudes and icy stares, which would probably make them the perfect choice for a character in a horror game such as Etched Memories.

From the independent developer From Scratch Studios, the game allows players to take on the persona of a tabby cat named Biscuit. Admittedly it’s not the most badass name for a character in a horror game, but with sharp claws and nine lives he’ll be the best chance you’ve got.

In the game, Biscuit is on a mission to find his lost mother, with the synopsis explaining that he wakes up ‘in the midst of a stormy night’ to find she has disappeared.

Check out a demo trailer for the game below:

The synopsis continues:

Feel what it is like to be Biscuit as he searches for his mom through the memories he has clung onto. Travel through a vast forest and rummage through items and documents to learn about the events that transpired. Unlock new mechanics as you experience important story moments.

The studio describes the game as using a mix of first and third-person exploration, with players able to change their perspective ‘at the click of a button, depending on your preference.’

On its website, From Scratch Studios writes: ‘Search for [the mother] through the eyes of Biscuit, while discovering his past as a research subject in a heartfelt story full of horror and adventure.’

Though Biscuit isn’t blessed with apposable thumbs, players can use his paws and claws to inspect items in the game.

A demo for the game is now available on Steam, though a full release date is yet to be confirmed, with From Scratch Studios noting that the project is still in its early stages.

It explains: ‘This demo is intended to provide players a glimpse of what the full game will be like once development is complete.’

Players can choose to ‘enjoy nature and explore’ in an optional, semi-open world, or follow clues provided to proceed through the main story. From Scratch Studios notes that in the full version of the game, players who choose to hike in the semi-open world will be able to find special locations and Easter eggs throughout the map.

Many of the ideas included in the demo are there for testing purposes, and the studio expects to improve some assets and animations in the game through the recruitment of more character artists and animators.