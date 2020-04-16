New Horror Game Is Silent Hill Meets Blair Witch And It Looks Terrifying

A new horror game is in town, and believe me when I say it looks absolutely terrifying. No, really, it’s the kind of slap-you-in-the-face-make-you-forget-about-everything-good-in-the-world terrifying.

Not that I’ve played it, obviously, because it isn’t even out yet. But that’s the sort of impression I’m getting just from watching the trailer, so I can only imagine what the actual game’s got in store for us.

Aptly called Little Hope, the game is the second instalment in Supermassive Games’ Dark Pictures Anthology, and centres around the Salem witch trials of 1692.

little hope Supermassive Games

As with the game’s predecessor, Man of Medan, there looks to be a lot of murder involved – at least if the trailer’s anything to go by, with The Curator telling us there is ‘so much death’.

I mean, it’s not like he really had to tell us; by that point we’d already seen a man thrown from a building, somebody being hanged and another person thrown in the river while tied up.

Alongside these images, The Curator tells us:

The story of Little Hope will take you to a place that has a dark history. A place that like many such towns in 1692 was gripped by the fear of witchcraft. It was a place where neighbour denounced neighbour, and it was a place where self-styled witch finders dispensed the cruellest of punishments.

little hope Supermassive Games

Little Hope is set in a New England town, inspired by Andover – a town neighbouring Salem – which the game’s director Paul Samuels told IGN had more women accused and arrested of witchcraft than Salem.

The game sees five college students find themselves stranded in the town after their bus crashes and a ‘mysterious fog’ forces them to stay. What they experience in Little Hope is ‘paranoia, brutal executions, and the pursuit of redemption’, Samuels explains.

While the game takes place mostly in the present day, at certain points in Little Hope the characters are taken back in time to 1692, where they witness events leading up to the witch trial and the execution of a group of settlers who look exactly like them.

little hope Supermassive Games

Basically, if Blair Witch and Silent Hill did a crossover, this would be it. Which makes a lot of sense when you realise Samuels has cited both of them – plus Season of the Witch, It Follows and The Omen – as influences.

Little Hope will be available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC when it’s released some time this summer.