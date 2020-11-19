New James Bond Video Game Will Explore 007’s Origin
A brand new James Bond video game will explore the origins of 007, giving a new and interesting insight into the life of the iconic secret agent.
There currently aren’t many details for the game, which has the working title ofProject 007. However, a stylish new teaser trailer has set the tone nicely, generating great excitement for the upcoming game.
Simple yet effectively intriguing, the striking teaser shows a bullet being loaded into the barrel of a gun as the iconic Bond theme tune plays.
You can check out the teaser trailer below:
Developed by IO Interactive, the game will reportedly feature a ‘wholly original Bond story’, and will also be the ‘very first James Bond origin story’. However, a description of the narrative has not yet been given, and fans have been left to guess what this origin story will be.
As reported by IGN, Project 007 is now in active development for consoles and PC. The game will be created using IO’s own Glacier engine, which has previously been used for the Hitman games.
IO CEO Hakan Abrakin said:
It’s true that once in a while, the stars do align in our industry.
Creating an original Bond game is a monumental undertaking and I truly believe that IO Interactive, working closely with our creative partners at EON and MGM, can deliver something extremely special for our players and communities.
Our passionate team is excited to unleash their creativity into the iconic James Bond universe and craft the most ambitious game in the history of our studio.
MGM Executive Vice President of Global Products and Experiences Robert Marick said:
James Bond has a strong legacy in the video games space, with some of the most iconic games of all-time based on the character.
Working with partners at EON and the talented team of IO Interactive, we plan to bring a new take on this legendary franchise to gamers and Bond fans around the world. IO Interactive are masters of crafting living, breathing worlds of immersive storytelling.
The game, which is said to be made for ‘modern systems and platforms’, is being created in collaboration with MGM, Eon Productions, and Delphi. At the time of writing, no release date or participating actors have been announced.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, 007, James Bond
CreditsIGN and 1 other
IGN
James Bond/Twitter